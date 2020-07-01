COVID-19 update for July 1: 2,325 cases, 57 deaths in Alexandria

By Staff

As of July 1, the City of Alexandria has reported 2,325 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city, including 57 fatalities. In addition, 237 Alexandria residents have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

There have been no new cases, fatalities or hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

The fatalities include 30 females and 27 males. The race and ethnicity breakdown includes 32 white people, 13 black people, nine Latinos, one Asian or pacific islander and two of another race. Of the 57 fatalities, 44 – or 77 percent – have been residents age 70 and older. Residents age 50 and over have accounted for all but one Alexandria fatality, 98 percent of the total. Fifty-six percent of fatalities have been white, non-Latino residents and 52 percent have been women.

On June 18, the Alexandria Health Department reported the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Alexandria. MIS-C is an inflammatory condition that has been associated with the novel coronavirus. The child was hospitalized in early June and is now recovering at home.

Virginia has reported 63,203 cases, including 1,786 deaths and 6,262 hospitalizations as of July 1, according to VDH. As of July 1, there are 141,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., according to the Washington Post.

Virginia entered phase three of reopening on July 1. In phase three, people are allowed to gather in groups of up to 250 people. Restaurants, which were allowed to offer indoor dining at 50 percent capacity in phase two, are allowed to open fully but are required to maintain six feet of distance between tables, according to a June 18 news release from the governor’s office.

Alexandria entered phase two of reopening on June 12 and phase one on May 29.

Alexandria cases

AHD reported the first case of coronavirus in Alexandria on March 11. Below is a list of reported cases in Alexandria by date.

March 11: 1

March 15: 2

March 17: 4

March 20: 6

March 23: 9

March 24: 13

March 25: 14

March 26: 20

March 27: 24

March 28: 28

March 29: 32

March 30: 36

March 31: 44

April 1: 55

April 2: 67

April 3: 77

April 4: 93

April 5: 104

April 6: 130

April 7: 141

April 8: 149

April 9: 170

April 10: 181

April 11: 200

April 12: 225

April 13: 241

April 14: 248

April 15: 273

April 16: 303

April 17: 321

April 18: 354

April 19: 383

April 20: 421

April 21: 462

April 22: 474

April 23: 512

April 24: 547

April 25: 575

April 26: 591

April 27: 627

April 28: 653

April 29: 700

April 30: 754

May 1: 802

May 2: 848

May 3: 899

May 4: 940

May 5: 983

May 6: 1,022

May 7: 1,060

May 8: 1,110

May 9: 1,142

May 10: 1,193

May 11: 1,224

May 12: 1,240

May 13: 1,305

May 14: 1,349

May 15: 1,396

May 16: 1,460

May 17: 1,476

May 18: 1,510

May 19: 1,544

May 20: 1,577

May 21: 1,627

May 22: 1,657

May 23: 1,703

May 24: 1,733

May 25: 1,754

May 26: 1,785

May 27: 1,824

May 28: 1,887

May 29: 1,941

May 30: 1,960

May 31: 1,974

June 1: 1,981

June 2: 2,000

June 3: 2,016

June 4: 2,031

June 5: 2,045

June 6: 2,070

June 7: 2,095

June 8: 2,102

June 9: 2,115

June 10: 2,125

June 11: 2,127

June 12: 2,128

June 13: 2,134

June 14: 2,151

June 15: 2,160

June 16: 2,168

June 17: 2,175

June 18: 2,186

June 19: 2,198

June 20: 2,217

June 21: 2,227

June 22: 2,236

June 23: 2,248

June 24: 2,258

June 25: 2,271

June 26: 2,287

June 27: 2,303

June 28: 2,312

June 29: 2,317

June 30: 2,325

July 1: 2,325

AHD will not reveal identities or discuss individual cases or fatalities – unless there is a public health need to do so – in order to respect the privacy of the individuals and their families, according to a news release.

State orders

On May 26, Gov. Northam announced that Virginians are required to wear face coverings in public spaces where people can congregate. People are not required to wear face coverings while eating, drinking or exercising in public.

Gov. Northam issued an executive order on March 30 ordering all Virginians to stay at home. Per the mandatory order, people were advised to stay home unless seeking food, supplies, work, exercise or medical care. The commonwealth has since begun reopening, and Northam has shifted to a “safer at home” strategy with continued recommendations for social distancing and teleworking.

The majority of Virginia entered phase one of reopening on May 15 and phase two on June 5. Northern Virginia entered phase one on May 29 and phase two on June 12. Northam announced that the state will begin entering phase three on July 1.

Under phase one, previously declared “non-essential” businesses, such as personal and pet grooming salons, were allowed to reopen, provided the establishments adhere to strict sanitation and physical distancing protocols. Restaurants were allowed to offer outdoor seating, and religious facilities were allowed to offer in-person services.

Under phase two, restaurants can offer indoor seating at 50 percent capacity, fitness centers can open at 30 percent capacity and people can gather in groups of up to 50 people.

Under phase three, people will be allowed to gather in groups of up to 250 people. Restaurants will be allowed to open fully, but are required to maintain six feet of distance between tables, according to a June 18 news release from the governor’s office.

City response

City council declared a local state of emergency at its public hearing on March 14. Council has held several emergency meetings since.

On March 22, most City of Alexandria facilities were either closed to the public or open by appointment, according to a news release. Closed facilities included recreation spaces, nature and art centers, museums, indoor historic sites, library branches, public playgrounds, fenced play areas and fenced dog parks.

Now that the region is in phase two, Alexandria’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities is beginning to reopen outdoor amenities, including parks, trails, fields, dog parks and most sports courts, according to a news release. In addition, the Torpedo Factory Art Center reopened to the public on June 12.

ACT for Alexandria and the City of Alexandria have partnered to reinstate the ACT Now Fund during the COVID-19 outbreak. All money collected through the ACT Now Fund will go toward providing critical resources to nonprofit organizations on the frontline of serving the community, according to an ACT for Alexandria news release.

As of June 20, the fund had raised $958,906. Donate at www.givegab.com/campaigns/actnowcovid19fund.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at all nine Alexandria long-term care facilities. The Alexandria Health Department has facilitated point prevalence surveys at eight of these facilities, as one declined. AHD has not reported the results of the surveys that were conducted.

Schools

Due to coronavirus, Alexandria City Public Schools closed all schools on March 16. While the division had planned to reopen on April 13, Gov. Northam announced on March 23 that all K-12 schools in Virginia will need to close until the end of the school year.

During closures, ACPS has promised to continue providing meals for children in need, and as well as any families who request it. ACPS will be providing breakfast and lunch meals for any ACPS student on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at four locations across the city: Cora Kelly School, Francis C. Hammond Middle School, Jefferson Houston School, T.C. Williams High School and William Ramsay Elementary School, according to a news release.

The virus

Common symptoms of coronavirus to appear two to 14 days after exposure include coughing, fever over 100.4 degrees and shortness of breath. The CDC recommends that anyone who suspects they have symptoms of COVID-19 call their healthcare provider for medical advice.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, so the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus, according to the CDC. The CDC is recommending that people frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

Testing

Patients with symptoms should contact their doctors for more information about testing, according to the city.

Inova, with support from the city, is using its Old Town primary care clinic as a respiratory illness clinic for testing. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 4:30 p.m by appointment only. From 2 to 4 p.m., the clinic will also have drive through testing capabilities for those who have been referred by their private care clinician.

Due to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Arlandria community, Neighborhood Health set up its first asymptomatic testing site at Casa Chirilagua’s site on Mount Vernon Avenue on May 16. Testing was by appointment only for residents of the neighborhood, regardless of whether they had symptoms or not.

On Memorial Day, the city offered free testing for up to 3,000 people at temporary testing sites set up at Landmark Mall and Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology. Of the 2,953 people who were tested for COVID-19 between the two sites, 236 received positive results.

A large portion of non-Alexandrians were tested at the event. There were 1,776 Alexandria residents tested, 1,027 non-Alexandrians and 150 whose residences were not reported. While the majority of those tested were Alexandrians residents, the majority of the positive results were non-Alexandrians. Of the 236 positive tests, only 69 were for Alexandria residents.

The American Red Cross tested blood, platelet and plasma donors for antibodies to COVID-19 on June 25 at its Alexandria site.

This page will continue to be updated with new developments pertaining to coronavirus in Alexandria.

