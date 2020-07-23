Prosecutors, defense attorneys, courts adapt to COVID-19

“We have seen a huge rise in the number of protective order cases that have come in our doors,” Katelin Moomau, a partner at Rich, Rosenthal, Brincefield, Manitta, Dzubin and Kroeger, PLLC, said.

People have been spending more time at home due to the governor’s stay at home order, and the situation has put a strain on even the healthiest of families, Moomau said. The avenues that are normally available for families going through difficult times have become narrower during the pandemic.

“Whether someone gets a protective order or not can have a big impact on their safety, but also the person who would potentially have the protective order against them, it has a big impact on potentially their employment situation and where they’re living,” Moomau said.

Many of the steps taken by the juvenile court early in the pandemic to keep hearings f lowing have been adopted by the city’s other courts, as they’ve started to open up more to the public.

Only a select few people relevant to the case are allowed in the courtroom during a hearing. Spaces were marked indicating the appropriate social distance. In addition, the court began taking a lot of attorneys’ filings online, even allowing attorneys to email exhibits to the judge.

Treatment court, which involves individuals going through treatment for alcoholism or drug addiction, has also continued to operate during the pandemic.

“In treatment court, individuals, unlike a regular system where you just come to court when you have court, treatment court, you have to be there every single week,” Lord said. “So, we didn’t want to lose that connection with our participants. We have virtual sessions every single week.”

Those involved in treatment court have continued to see their therapists via teletherapy and attend virtual meetings for community support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous, Lord said.

Although not directly related to the courts, the clerk of court’s office has also adapted its suite of services to life during the pandemic.

Clerk of Court Greg Parks, who had been in the role for just over two months when the pandemic hit, ran his campaign on a platform of accessibility, transparency and digitization. The pandemic has resulted in Parks doubling down on many of his campaign promises.

Parks transitioned interactions with the public to Microsoft Teams, a free app that helped maintain access to the office’s services during the pandemic.

Virtually issuing marriage licenses takes longer to do than it would in-person, but maintaining access during the pandemic was necessary, with a surprising increase in demand for certain services, Parks said.

“I don’t know if people thought everything was going to shut down completely, and we were just going to stop issuing completely, but there was definitely a spike at the beginning of people wanting to get hitched,” Parks said.

Integrating a full electronic filing system in the office remains Parks’ long-term goal. The pandemic has helped illustrate the value that such a system can bring to the city, he said.

Beginning on June 15, the general district and circuit courts started to reopen in conjunction with the gradual reopening of the state. Courthouses started to accept reduced foot traffic, hearings could be held with social distancing, docket times were staggered and booths were set up in courthouse foyers to assist residents.

The latter has been important, especially as court dockets start to fill up again.

Residents with criminal or traffic cases are required to check-in at a booth in the courthouse foyer that is surrounded by a plexiglass screen and has masks and gloves available. By filtering foot traffic through the check-in booth, Lord, who mans the booth, is able to assist people on the spot, or at least direct them to the right online resources.

“As a result of that, we’re able to divert probably about 75 to 80 percent of what would be the normal foot traffic going into the court by being able to, for example, handle requests for continuances there at the booth,” Lord said.

The public defender’s office also has a booth set up where employees can meet with clients and take questions, Thomas said.

Those who do end up coming into the courthouse are required to wear a mask and undergo a screening questionnaire based on the most recent public health guidelines.

Diverting the majority of foot traffic elsewhere has put the onus on the courts to provide assistance with limited face-to-face interaction. Prior to reopening the courts, a team of judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and Spanish interpreters created a set of new forms, in both English and Spanish, to help residents involved in easy-to-address cases, such as driving without a valid license, Lord said.

The system isn’t foolproof. As the courts continue to reopen and adapt based on the constantly changing state of the pandemic, the law community expects that the collaboration and creative problem solving that have brought them this far will remain vital.

“There are definite struggles, but everybody is kind of finding ways to at least produce the best system we can in a very challenging environment,” Lord said.