Historic Alexandria Foundation awards grants to Freedom House, Alexandria Elks Lodge

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

The Historic Alexandria Foundation Preservation Fund awarded grants, totaling $25,000, to four local organizations involved in historic preservation work, according to a June 29 news release.

The Alexandria Elks Lodge, the center for a fraternal organization and meeting place for the city’s Black community that dates back to 1903, received a $10,000 grant for emergency roof repairs and an engineer’s report to evaluate any further work that needs to be done, according to the release.

The Athenaeum, a Greek revival style art gallery in Old Town, received a $5,000 grant for window repairs.

The Freedom House Museum, a historic site that once housed the headquarters of the nation’s largest domestic slave trading operation, was awarded a $5,000 grant that will go toward digitizing about 151 folders of archival materials.

The city purchased Freedom House from the Northern Virginia Urban League in February for $1.8 million and made clear it would be looking at partnerships with the state, private parties and community donors to restore the building.

The final recipient of HAF’s grants was the T.C. Williams High School’s Scholarship Fund of Alexandria, which received $5,000 to support a scholarship for a graduating senior interested in pursuing studies in history, archeology or architecture, according to the release