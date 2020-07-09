Local small businesses receive $3.5 million in grants for pandemic relief

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Economic Development Partnership announced on July 2 that 309 local small businesses will receive part of the $3.5 million in grants made available as part of the organization’s Back to Business grant program, according to a news release.

Of the 309 recipients, 76%, about 235, qualified to receive $10,000, 17%, about 52, qualified to receive $15,000 and 7%, or about 22, will receive $20,000. The grant amount is determined by the size of the business, according to the release.

AEDP also noted that 38%, or about 117, grant recipients self-reported as Hispanic or Latino, Black or African American or Asian American, according to the release. Nine percent, or about 28, successful applicants self-reported as small, woman-owned or minority-owned businesses. About 25, or 8%, reported that they were active duty members of U.S. Armed Forces, Reserves or National Guard.

AEDP and the city are working on securing funds for another round of small business grants, including $900,000 left over from the initial funding, and hope to receive additional federal funds as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to the release.