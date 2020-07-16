My View | Arminta Wood: Time to stand up for equity

Thank goodness our country is finally waking up to the need to address racial equity. Whether you are a lifelong Alexandrian or new to our city, all of us need to know Alexandria’s history. In addition to what happened long ago, we should remember what happened less than two years ago when our city had an opportunity to take a stand for racial equity – but made another choice.

At 94 and as an African-American Alexandrian, I would like to share publicly what I have believed privately for far too long.

As there seems to be broad consensus to consider renaming T.C. Williams High School, let’s remember the history of how this school came to be. The neighborhood where T.C. Williams sits was one of the few in Alexandria in which African Americans were allowed to purchase and own our own property after the Civil War.

The families living there in the 1960s, including mine, had owned and occupied their homes for generations. Alexandria back then still had large tracts of undeveloped land.

Yet, Alexandria’s elected leadership, in cooperation with the avowed segregationist School Superintendent T.C. Williams, determined that this African-American community, which included our own school, store and church and extended from Quaker Lane near Bishop Lane all the way back to Chinquapin Park and across King Street up to Braddock Road, would be the location for a new high school.

The new school had to be built after the Brown vs. Board of Education decision ruled that segregated schools like Alexandria’s were unconstitutional. Disparaging remarks about the condition of our homes and the lack of paved roads and city sanitation – which were, of course, responsibilities the city had ignored – were used as justification for the displacement of our families. Residents of our community were paid pennies on the dollar for our homes, and nothing for the vast land around our homes.

Similar to most American families, these homes and land were our families’ largest economic asset, and what the city did was an economic and moral tragedy. Many families could not afford to purchase one of the new, smaller homes along Quaker Lane, Woods Avenue and Woods Place and were forced to move from the city.

The descendants of those original families who could purchase a new home, like myself, still live in many of the homes in this community, as they have been passed down from generation to generation. One of the families still residing in our community today owned a home at 3330 King St., which is the address of T.C. Williams High School.