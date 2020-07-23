Your Views: Commit now to removing T.C. Williams’ name

To the editor:

I am writing to express my deep disappointment in the decisions made, or rather not made, by the Alexandria City Public Schools Board on July 10 in addressing the racist name of T.C. Williams High School.

The board could have committed immediately to changing the name and then asked for a report and a process about what the new name might be. But as of now, school will reopen under the shameful name T.C. Williams High School while ACPS undergoes a process to consider changing the name. By hiding behind easily changed administrative processes, the school board missed an opportunity to end the legacy of racism.

I am further troubled by the mischaracterization of the movement to rename our high school as a new issue of concern only to African Americans. The lack of change impacts all students regardless of race or heritage.

While the name change was formally raised and dismissed more than two decades ago, it has been informally raised often. Then as now, it is not just two leaders, Glenn Hopkins and Howard Woodson, calling for this, or even just their organizations. It is a broad coalition of Alexandrians of all races appealing for change.