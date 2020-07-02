Your Views: Communities must create change

To the editor:

More than a century ago, African-American educator and activist W.E.B Du Bois stated the dilemma, “Am I an American or am I a Negro. … does my black blood place upon me any more obligation to assert my nationality than German, Irish or Italian blood would.”

Du Bois’ simple question raises a complex reality when he examines his identity in relation to race. It speaks to the obstacles that people of color in America confront when trying to attain what others achieve in their education, work and housing because their status as an American is treated differently.

While the struggle for the basic necessities in their lives continues, their mortality is also affected through their daily encounters with others in stores, while driving and simply walking down the streets where racial profiling persists.

While people of color have encountered violence and death repeatedly through the years, the recent atrocities have raised the ire of not only Americans but also the world to demand reform within many institutions. Unfortunately, it took the glare of media coverage to create a catalyst for communities to galvanize and take steps to show the need to create change.