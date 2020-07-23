My View | Denise Dunbar – National Unity: That’s the ticket

Top adviser #1: “Yes sir, it is. I personally think Susan Rice would be an excellent choice. You’ve pledged to choose a woman, and frankly,

at this point, most people also expect you to choose a woman of color. Rice has excellent foreign policy credentials and would be ready to be president from day one. … Not that that will be necessary, sir.”

Top adviser #2: “I agree she’d be an excellent choice. But I have another suggestion. Someone also named Rice – Condi.”

Top adviser #1: [Spluttering] “But she’s a Republican for goodness’ sake!”

Top adviser #2: “Yes.”

Biden: “And she’s as old as I am!”

TA2: “Well, not quite, sir. She’s 65.”

TA1: “That’s a crazy idea.”

TA2: “Maybe, but hear me out. You’re going to win this election, sir, regardless of who you pick. It’s why you can consider someone by how they’d govern, not for geographic political reasons. Condi Rice, more than anyone you’re considering, would be ready to be president on day one. Not that that will be necessary, sir. But she’s been Secretary of State for goodness’ sake!”

TA1: “In a Republican administration!”

TA2: “Yes, but why couldn’t Joe pull a John McCain? Everyone knows McCain wanted to choose Joe Lieberman as his VP in 2008, but his advisers talked him out of it.”

TA1: “Yes, but he didn’t pick Lieberman. Instead he chose a divisive Republican.”