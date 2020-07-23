Your Views: Goodwin House is responsible and safe

To the editor:

Goodwin House Incorporated is grateful that local media seek to keep citizens informed about the COVID-19 situation for senior living communities and older adults. The media can distill the mounds of information published so citizens can make sense of fact from fiction.

That’s only possible when context is provided.

Unfortunately, the Alexandria Times published a story on July 9, “City long- term care facilities hit hard by COVID-19,” that lacked context. The print version stated that Goodwin House Alexandria’s COVID-19 outbreak was reported on June 30 and listed 14 positive cases of COVID-19 as being reported for Goodwin House Alexandria.

Alexandria Times staff pulled their data directly from the Virginia Department of Health website and did not seek or report context in their print edition. At the request of Goodwin House Incorporated, the Times amended the digital version of the story on July 10 to state that cases on the VDH website are cumulative and not necessarily current.

The context is that Goodwin House Alexandria does not have an outbreak of resident cases. In fact, since the pandemic began in March, Goodwin House Alexandria has had only one resident – in independent living – test positive. That resident is now out of quarantine and has tested negative. Currently, Goodwin House Alexandria has no residents that are COVID-19 positive.