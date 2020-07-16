Your Views: Thank you for gun law

To the editor:

I want to congratulate the Alexandria City Council for passing the ordinance prohibiting firearms on city property. The citizens of Alexandria have had enough.

I was walking past Simpson Park during the mass shooting, and I had to run for my life. The shooter had a gun permit and a legally purchased semi-automatic assault rifle.

People with concealed carry permits are dangerous. Let’s take a look at the facts:

More than 125 people have been killed by concealed-carry permit holders since 2007, which includes at least 29 mass shootings. For example:

– Jan. 19, 2010: Concealed Carry Permit Holder Christopher Speight killed eight people in Virginia;

– May 5, 2008: Concealed Carry Permit Holder Aaron Poseidon Jackson killed four people in Virginia;

– September 6, 2013: Concealed Carry Permit Holder Aaron Alexis killed 13 people in Washington, D.C.

Thank you to the Alexandria City Council for taking action to protect citizens from gun violence. Guns kill, and concealed carry permit holders kill.