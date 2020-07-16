Your Views: Racial justice in traffic enforcement

To the editor:

Alexandria Families for Safe Streets has many members who are concerned about safety on our streets. Some members have buried siblings, parents and spouses or suffered serious injuries in traffic crashes across the City of Alexandria. We pour our pain into purpose and confront the epidemic of traffic violence to prevent others from suffering.

As we advocate for change on Virginia roadways, we also recognize that institutional racism all too often frequents our streets. Racial injustice impacts which communities receive traffic safety improvements and which drivers police choose to stop.

To address these inequities and improve safety on our streets, we advocate for:

– Making engineering changes in the roadways the first line of defense against speeding and traffic violations, as they are the most effective.