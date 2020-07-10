School board launches high school renaming process

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

The Alexandria school board voted unanimously today to begin the process to rename T.C. Williams High School.

The decision was in response to a 100-signature petition the school board received on June 15 requesting that T.C. Williams be renamed. The school is named for Thomas Chambliss Williams, a former Alexandria City Public Schools superintendent who served from 1930s to 1963 and was a noted segregationist.

The school board’s resolution empowers Superintendent Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D., to initiate the community engagement process for renaming the high school. Hutchings is directed to report back to the school board with the scope and process involved on Aug. 27 and to launch community engagement in the fall. The resolution requires Hutchings to come back to the school board with the results of the engagement process by spring 2021.

All school board members expressed support for initiating the process.

“These are just not easy times,” Board member Meagan Alderton said. “Everybody on this board and on this panel – I think I can say everybody – understands and knows and does not want the name of a segregationist and a racist on a building and a public property.”

However, several board members acknowledged that they’ve received criticism for the project’s timeline. Board member Michelle Rief asked Hutchings to explain why the process would take so long.

“I’m trying to prevents us from making a commitment that, because of unforeseen circumstances, we’re not able to live up to that expectation,” Hutchings said. “We wanted to give ourselves some wiggle room because we don’t know what’s going to happen in the fall.”

Several board members echoed Hutchings’ sentiment that responding to the coronavirus pandemic and preparing for the 2020-2021 school year should be ACPS’ priority.

“We need to focus on COVID planning first and foremost,” board member Veronica Nolan said. “I wanted to emphasize what a crisis we’re in.”

Board member Jacinta Greene was the only board member to firmly support a more rapid timeline.

“I do think that this process can be done faster, if it’s truly what we want to do and what we believe in,” Greene said. “I’m all for getting our students back to school and making that happen with whatever plan we decided to take, but from that point, we should be focused on something as important as this, getting a segregationist’s name off our high school.”

Eventually, the board elected to change the language requiring Hutchings to present findings “in” the spring of 2021 to “by” the spring of 2021, allowing flexibility in case the process can be completed at a faster pace.

