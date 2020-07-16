Southern Towers tenants protest evictions

Bell Partners filed 37 eviction cases in June and more than 140 in July, according to Andrew Cuan, an organizer with Democratic Socialists of America’s Northern Virginia Chapter.

“Some of them had been filed well before that,” Cuan said. “I can’t speak to the exact number, but when we were checking, there were a good number of cases that had been filed as early as May. Essentially, as soon as they could file it, they started to file it.”

Bell Partners did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

On June 25, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) called upon the state’s general district court judges to delay hearing cases until at least July 20, but compliance has varied greatly from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.