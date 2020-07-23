Summer camp goes virtual

By Margo Wagner | [email protected]
For many families, instead of lathering up with sunscreen and packing a lunch, getting ready for summer camp is as easy as turning on a computer.
As the pandemic continues to change everyday life, some summer camps in Alexandria have moved online. Others have offered reimagined in-person camp that is specifically designed for the children of essential workers and families with limited access to childcare.
Metropolitan School of the Arts
The Metropolitan School of the Arts now hosts its three summer camp programs via Zoom, according to studio director Sara Hart. The dance school holds six weeks of classes that range from ballet to commercial dance to theater. Two of the programs targeted toward recreational dancers have themes, including Harry Potter and “High School Musical.”
The programs range from 30 minutes to four hours of instruction, depending on age and skill-level. Camp leaders decided to shorten the programs and lower tuition to keep students engaged and pricing fair.
Although the virtual platform has some challenges, including limiting engagement during classes, it has allowed MSA to reach dancers outside of the D.C. area. The studio hired 20 guest instructors from around the U.S. to teach masterclasses for the pre-professional summer program.
“My two main goals were to motivate and keep our students engaged, but also to support other artists in the community,” Hart said.
The studio also worked to keep its younger students engaged by delivering materials to make props and organizing guest appearances from some of the students’ favorite characters, such as Dora the Explorer.
“Some of our older kids will dress up as a character and join the Zoom. My daughter got to dance with Buzz Lightyear when he joined her class,” Hart said.
The Art League
Instead of holding live virtual classes, The Art League chose an asynchronous learning approach. It launched its virtual summer camp this week, according to communications director Ariane D’Souza. Instead of having campers meet up virtually, the organization is providing packages of art supplies that campers can use to follow along with prerecorded instruction.
“Hopefully it’s helpful and something that parents can put on when it’s convenient for them,” D’Souza said.
The Art League began prepping for virtual camp at the end of April and hired a local audio-visual consultant to set up its studio. Then, a videographer filmed and edited the hours of instruction. According to D’Souza, it seemed too difficult to run an in-person art camp with so many young children.
PKMove
For some families, particularly children of essential workers, virtual summer camp is not an option. To meet the needs of these residents, the city is offering modified full day summer programs for young children, according to a June 6 news release. The programs are designed for families who have limited access to childcare and prioritize families in need of financial assistance.
One in-person summer camp that is partnered with the city is PKMove. The organization leads a six-person outdoor parkour camp for children ages 7 to 12. PKMove leaders decided to offer camp in June and worked closely with the health department to ensure campers and trainers are safe, according to Executive Director Nancy Lorentz.
“We wouldn’t be doing it if we didn’t think it could be done safely,” Lorentz said.
Roula Bordcosh’s son participated in PKMove’s camp earlier this summer. Bordcosh wanted an in-person camp that got her child outside and active. She thought he needed the social interaction and routine that a more traditional summer camp offered.
“Life is full of risks, but kids need to socialize like they need vitamins. I was really happy to find this program that offers an opportunity for my child to spend time outside with other children,” Bordcosh said.
Bordcosh said her son’s mood, focus and strength have improved as a result of the camp, and his new routine has helped him feel like a child again.
For families who do not feel comfortable sending their child to in-person camp but still want to learn parkour, PKMove is creating “camp in a box.” Each box comes with written instructions and videos to help get kids get moving.
YMCA
Other options for children of essential workers are summer camps hosted by the YMCA. The YMCA is holding summer camp at six locations in the D.C. metropolitan region. The organization was unable to offer summer camp at its Alexandria location because of capacity and limited space, but Alexandrians could enroll their children in camps in Maryland and D.C.
The camp focuses on physical, intellectual, emotional and social development of children, who can participate in STEM projects and arts and crafts.
“We continue to look forward to providing a safe and positive child-care program for children so that they could have some sense of normalcy during these times,” Reynard Eaglin, vice president of operations and youth development for the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington, said.