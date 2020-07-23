Summer camp goes virtual

For many families, instead of lathering up with sunscreen and packing a lunch, getting ready for summer camp is as easy as turning on a computer.

As the pandemic continues to change everyday life, some summer camps in Alexandria have moved online. Others have offered reimagined in-person camp that is specifically designed for the children of essential workers and families with limited access to childcare.

Metropolitan School of the Arts

The Metropolitan School of the Arts now hosts its three summer camp programs via Zoom, according to studio director Sara Hart. The dance school holds six weeks of classes that range from ballet to commercial dance to theater. Two of the programs targeted toward recreational dancers have themes, including Harry Potter and “High School Musical.”

The programs range from 30 minutes to four hours of instruction, depending on age and skill-level. Camp leaders decided to shorten the programs and lower tuition to keep students engaged and pricing fair.

Although the virtual platform has some challenges, including limiting engagement during classes, it has allowed MSA to reach dancers outside of the D.C. area. The studio hired 20 guest instructors from around the U.S. to teach masterclasses for the pre-professional summer program.