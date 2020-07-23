T.C. Williams grads awarded more than $500K

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria gave $504,000 in scholarships to 181 graduating seniors from T.C. Williams High School’s class of 2020, according to a news release.
Scholarships awarded by the SFA will help students with financial needs pay for college in the immediate future and throughout their four years of higher education, according to the release. In addition to the scholarships granted to this year’s graduating seniors,
SFA is awarding $550,000 in renewal scholarships to provide ongoing financial support to T.C. graduates.
Scholarship recipients include Foziya Mohammed, who came to the U.S. from Ethiopia when she was 12 years old and received SFA’s largest scholarship worth $40,000, according to the release. Mohammed plans to study criminal justice or law at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia.