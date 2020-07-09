Your Views: A safe haven for abortion

To the editor:
On July 1, the Reproductive Health Protection Act took effect, allowing Virginians to access abortion care without medically unnecessary and burdensome restrictions. Virginians will now be able to exercise their right to reproductive freedom without a state mandated 24-hour waiting period, ultrasound requirement and biased, state-mandated counseling.
This change in policy comes at a time when abortion access in the South is rapidly deteriorating. For many in the South, a future without “Roe v. Wade” is already a reality. With this, it is likely that Virginia will become a regional safe haven for those seeking abortion care, as neighboring states move to enact restrictions that make in-clinic abortion care inaccessible.
While the progress we’ve made should be celebrated, as advocates we must continue to work to ensure that no one is criminalized for abortion, including those who choose to self-manage their abortions with pills. When someone decides to end a pregnancy, they should be able to access the type of care that will best meet their needs and situation.
-Caitlin Blunnie, Alexandria