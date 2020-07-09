Your Views: Alexandria needs an ombudsman

To the editor:

Former Mayor Allison Silberberg tried during her term in office to establish a permanent ethics commission. However, her city council cohorts refused to support her initiative. It is highly unlikely that the current mayor will entertain a citizen’s ethics commission, or even better, an ombudsman, so how will Alexandria provide ethics oversight?

Other jurisdictions have faced up to this challenge, yet Alexandria remains mired in timidity, indifference and hesitation concerning oversight of ethics.

It is unfathomable that city council, city staff and various boards and commissions have never encountered ethics dilemmas, especially concerning the management of new developments. As an example, although there are zoning laws that have been in existence for years, a developer need only make a quid-pro-quo proffer of $100,000 or so to Bikeshare in order to build a structure that is at variance from the originally enacted zoning layout of the community.

This practice raises potential ethics concerns, yet no one curbs this practice. As the late civic activist Tom Witte once said, “it is not that the City Council sells out, it is that they sell out so cheaply.”