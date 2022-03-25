APD investigates first homicide of the year

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the first homicide of the year, which took place on Wednesday in the West End, according to a news release.

Police responded to a call for service at approximately 6:50 a.m. in the 4500 block of Raleigh Avenue and found an adult male lying in the bushes and unresponsive, according to the release.

The incident was initially reported as a sudden death, but the medical examiner ruled it as a homicide due to upper body trauma.

The victim, Alexandria resident Elijah Williams, 25, was found deceased on the sidewalk near a residence in the area, according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Ryan Clinch at [email protected]

