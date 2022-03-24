B.J.’s stabbing suspect indicted for murder

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Rakibul Islam Fakir, 33, of Alexandria, was indicted for first degree murder on Monday for his involvement in a stabbing at a local BJ’s Wholesale Club last September, according to a news release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 25, 2021, Alexandria police officers responded to reports of an incident at the BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 101 S. Van Dorn St. After arriving at the scene, officers found Abiy Zemene, a 29-year-old Maryland resident, suffering stab wounds, according to the release. Zemene eventually died from his injuries.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, a first degree murder felony bears with it the potential for life in prison. A trial date has not been set.