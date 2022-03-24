MOST POPULAR
Police officer arrested for domestic assault
By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected] Richard Haynes, 30, an Alexandria police officer, was arrested for domestic assault and battery on March 16, according to a...
Alleged Minnie Howard sexual assault comes to light
By Olivia Anderson | [email protected] Back in October 2021, an alleged multi-assailant sexual assault took place on the Minnie Howard campus and at the time Alexandria...
APD investigates first homicide of the year
By Olivia Anderson | [email protected] The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the first homicide of the year, which took place on Wednesday in the West End,...