APD investigates first homicide of the year
By Olivia Anderson | [email protected] The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the first homicide of the year, which took place on Wednesday in the West End,...
NOVA leaders launch aid program for Ukrainian refugees
By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected] Elected leaders from across Northern Virginia announced a new aid program, Helping Ukraine, to donate goods to Ukrainian refugees. More than...
Still kicking at 50: The story of Alexandria Soccer Association’s half century
By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected] Drive around Alexandria for five minutes and it’s impossible to miss it. It’s on the bumpers of countless cars and...