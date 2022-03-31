Bomb threat at Northern Virginia Community College

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Northern Virginia Community College canceled classes at its Alexandria campus on Tuesday due to a reported bomb threat. The Alexandria Police Department later found there was no credible threat at the campus, where First Lady Jill Biden teaches.

NOVA shut down and evacuated the Alexandria campus Tuesday morning and subsequently closed all campuses at 11:30 a.m. In-person classes were canceled, while remote classes continued.

NOVA cooperated with APD as well as state and federal agencies to investigate the threat, although no evidence was found. NOVA’s campuses reopened on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Beast, the first lady, who teaches college composition at the Alexandria campus, was alerted to the threat prior to leaving the White House on Tuesday morning.