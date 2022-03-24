Carlyle assault suspect arrested in Texas

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Chukwunyere Onuoha, the suspect in a domestic assault incident in December who hit a police officer with his car as he fled the scene, was arrested in Houston, Texas on March 15, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

On Dec. 27, 2021, police responded to reports of an armed suspect involved in a domestic dispute in the 2400 block of Mandeville Lane, near Hoffman Town Center. Officers located Onuoha in the 200 block of Swamp Fox Road, but he struck one officer with his car and a second officer was injured while attempting to avoid getting hit.

According to APD, Onuoha had warrants on him from several other jurisdictions across the country “for other serious offenses.”

APD’s Special Investigations Unit worked with the Houston Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest Onuoha in Texas “without incident,” according to an APD news release.

Onuoha is being held in Houston while he awaits extradition to Alexandria, where he will face assault and battery on law enforcement and hit and run charges.