Child injured in crash outside Jefferson Houston

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

A driver struck and injured a child outside of Jefferson Houston PreK-8 IB School on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Alexandria Police Department, an investigation showed that Sarah Overman, 78, of Alexandria, struck the victim on the sidewalk after her car jumped the curb. According to the release, the victim was a 9-year-old female and she sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on scene, and both the victim and driver were later taken to Fairfax hospital, according to the release.