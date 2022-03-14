MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
Filling in the Blanks with Meagan L. Alderton: Building back better
We celebrate the achievements of women during Women’s History Month in March as the Virginia School Boards Association has also designated it Equity in...
The Other Alexandria: The legacy of Helen Lumpkins Day
By Char McCargo Bah Helen Lumpkins Day, an educator at Parker-Gray School and Charles Houston Elementary School between the 1930s and 1970s, was a role...
Monique Miles no longer deputy attorney general
By Olivia Anderson | [email protected] Alexandria resident Monique Miles is no longer deputy attorney general of government operations and transactions for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares,...