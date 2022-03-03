My View with Denise Dunbar: When Ukraine last became free

Part I of a series

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought back a flood of memories from my six years as a Soviet leadership analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency from 1986 to 1992, the years during which Ukraine and the other Soviet republics regained their independence. What follows below, and in subsequent columns, is a look at how events from those years as I experienced them relate to what is happening now.

At the end of World War II, the Soviet Union established the Iron Curtain – a series of countries that they occupied militarily, then controlled through puppet communist governments – in Eastern Europe as a sphere of influence and protection against a future invasion like that of Adolf Hitler during the war.

In the subsequent decades, many factors built up that ultimately caused the Iron Curtain to tear and enabled those countries, along with the 14 non-Russian Soviet republics, to break away and gain independence. For me, two key events stand out that impacted the timing and swiftness of this implosion: President Ronald Reagan’s 1987 speech at the Brandenburg gate in West Berlin and the 1985 ascension of Mikhail Gorbachev, the youngest member of the Politburo, to general secretary of the Soviet Union.

June 12 marks the 35th anniversary of Reagan’s famous speech, in which he implored Gorbachev to free East Germany and the rest of the subjugated nations behind the Iron Curtain. Reagan told Gorbachev to start by tearing down the Berlin Wall. Reagan’s speech from that day* still gives me goosebumps because it is a timeless example of the power that brave words of moral clarity can have. However, Reagan’s speech was not well-received by many of my colleagues within the Agency. At the time, I also viewed those words as mostly wishful thinking, for the Soviet Union was too firmly entrenched to cede control of its empire anytime soon – or so we thought. The speech was viewed, even by some of Reagan’s own advisors, as too provocative toward Gorbachev and not worth the risk.

The wall was toppled a little more than two years after Reagan’s speech.

In addition to the puppet governments in Eastern Europe that buffered the Soviet Union from the West, the 14 non-Russian republics formed a protective ring around Russia itself: five in Central Asia – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan; the Caucasus countries of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia; the Baltic countries of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania; plus Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine.

At the time, I was a young Soviet analyst whose job was to study the political leadership of those 14 Soviet republics plus the Russian Republic and write papers and briefing materials for policymakers about those leaders and the organizations they headed.

It was a remarkable time to hold this job.

I had started at the Agency in mid 1986. Gorbachev, who turned 91 yesterday, had become general secretary the prior year and had just instituted the policies of “glasnost” and “perestroika” – which loosely translate to “openness” and “reform.”

Gorbachev thought he could reform the Soviet Union and its satellites to be more efficient and tolerant one-party states. Instead, he unleashed a stunning, pent-up desire for freedom that had been simmering, but repressed, for decades.

This freedom tsunami roared throughout Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union with amazing force. By 1989, it had crashed against and destroyed the Berlin Wall and by 1993 had extinguished all of the communist governments of Eastern Europe. Poland in 1989 formed the first non-communist government in that region since the end of World War II. East and West Germany reunified on Oct. 3, 1990, less than a year after the Berlin Wall fell.

The Soviet Union itself dissolved in 1991 following a failed coup attempt by hardline communists that resulted in Gorbachev being replaced by Boris Yel’tsin, who was then a much more radical reformer.

On Aug. 18, 1991, I was awakened to news of the coup attempt and rushed into work. I wound up being placed on a 24/7 task force; it was the most fascinating and exciting few days of my time at the CIA. On Aug. 19, Yel’tsin rode into Moscow on top of a tank in defiance of the plotters – and both the coup attempt and Soviet Union were finished.

Each former Soviet republic subsequently gained some measure of independence, particularly the Baltic states, which all established true democracies and eventually became members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Ukraine’s path to democracy has been turbulent, but it was the first non-Baltic former Soviet republic to hold democratic elections.

At the CIA, we were euphoric at these events. The mood was best captured in the song “Right Here, Right Now” by the British band Jesus Jones in 1991:

“I was alive and I waited, waited

I was alive and I waited for this

Right here, right now

There is no other place I want to be

Right here, right now

Watching the world wake up from history”

The writer is publisher and executive editor of the Alexandria Times. She worked at the Central Intelligence Agency from 1986 to 1992.