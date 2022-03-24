NOVA leaders launch aid program for Ukrainian refugees

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Elected leaders from across Northern Virginia announced a new aid program, Helping Ukraine, to donate goods to Ukrainian refugees.

More than three million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded their country, with more than two million arriving in Poland, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which includes Vice Mayor Amy Jackson and local leaders from across the region, launched the campaign on Wednesday and it will last through April 15. Residents can donate new and gently used coats, blankets, socks and gloves to drop off locations around Northern Virginia. Alexandria locations include city hall and Beatley Central Library, but a full list of drop off locations is available here.

Donated items will be shipped to those in need in Poland and Ukraine by a company that NVRC partners with in Wilmington, North Carolina.