Offering aid to Ukraine: Options for donations and assistance

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24 has left citizens of that country reeling, as many continue to flee in pursuit of safety and protection. As of Tuesday, the United Nations reported that more than two million people have left Ukraine already and that another two million may do the same as the situation continues to unfold. With people around the world looking for ways to provide aid and humanitarian assistance to those in need, the Times has compiled a list of six organizations to quicken the search.

Americares

Americares has an emergency response team based in Krakow, Poland to support health services for affected families. The organization is staffed by physicians, nurses and other medical professionals, and provides primary care services and emergency treatment for injuries, both physical and psychological. It also supplies medicine, medical supplies, emergency funding and relief items to the region.

Doctors Without Borders

With a longstanding presence in Ukraine, Doctors Without Borders is now working to send international supplies to the country. Its first shipment arrived in Kyiv several days ago, filled with surgical kits, trauma kits and basic necessities for intensive care units, emergency rooms and surgical operating theaters like instruments, equipment, medicine and drugs. They were sent to hospitals in the city and other towns further east where injuries are growing and supplies are dwindling.

Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington opened its Ukraine Emergency Fund aimed at meeting the growing humanitarian needs of the more than 200,000 members of Ukraine’s Jewish community. One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward the fund, and JFGW is working with partners on the ground like JDC, the Jewish Agency for Israel and World ORT.

Lutheran World Relief

With an initial $1 million commitment to aiding the crisis in Ukraine, Lutheran World Relief has enlisted its humanitarian action team. The team is currently identifying and working with partners in and around Ukraine to quickly develop programming plans based on short- and longterm needs, such as providing food, shelter and other critically needed items like quilts and care kits.

Save the Children

In response to the nearly one million children who have been forced to flee their homes in Ukraine, Save the Children set up a Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund to provide immediate aid to children and families. Such services include, but are not limited to, food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.

World Central Kitchen

Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen provides emergency food relief for numerous countries. To help Ukrainians, the organization began serving hot meals at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland. The effort has since expanded to Ukraine’s borders along Romania, Moldova and Hungary. Additionally, the organization is partnering with restaurants in Ukraine to provide hot meals to those in need.