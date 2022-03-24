MOST POPULAR
Police officer arrested for domestic assault
By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected] Richard Haynes, 30, an Alexandria police officer, was arrested for domestic assault and battery on March 16, according to a...
Your Views: Alexandria has a vibrant local democracy
To the editor: As a new resident to Alexandria, I take notice of community characteristics that might have become background or “the norm” to long-term...
Still kicking at 50: The story of Alexandria Soccer Association’s half century
By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected] Drive around Alexandria for five minutes and it’s impossible to miss it. It’s on the bumpers of countless cars and...