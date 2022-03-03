The region’s best family-friendly attractions

By Sammie Weinstein, Olivia Ervin, Nadia Chebinou and Brooke Lady

Are you in the Washington-Baltimore area and need something to do? Are you a local looking for somewhere new and exciting to explore? Then check out these family friendly picks from area experts and locals. We have searched far and wide to bring you these 10 attractions!

The Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center is an excellent way to spend an evening in D.C. It is magical. The Kennedy Center has more than a dozen shows in their season, with a mix of classic and modern musicals, along with concerts, symphonic performances and plays. It is perfect for theatergoers and entertainment lovers of all ages.

Location: 2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Information: www.kennedy-center.org

American Visionary Art Museum

Located in Baltimore, Maryland, the American Visionary Art Museum is one of the area’s most special museum experiences. All of the works inside are created by self-taught artists, and each exhibit has a different art style. Its funky art includes parade floats, human-sized bird nests, a horror-themed Barbie house and so much more. For people of all ages who are looking for a quirkier museum experience, this is the place for you.

Location: 800 Key Highway Baltimore, Maryland

Information: www.avam.org

Workhouse Arts Center

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia is a wondrous place filled with various types and styles of art, including pottery, glass blowing, theater, game design and more. Artists of different backgrounds come together to share their work with Northern Virginia and the rest of the DMV. We highly recommend a visit on Saturdays for the weekly Community Market, featuring numerous booths filled with fantastic, fulfilling and fun activities for the kids.

Location: 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, Virginia

Information: www.workhousearts.org

National Museum of African American History and Culture

One of the more recent additions to D.C.’s already impressive selection of museums, the National Museum of African American History and Culture is an astonishing museum filled with fascinating, heart wrenching and informative knowledge about African American history. It goes into depth about the struggles of African Americans but also about the colorful culture that exists within the African American community. We recommend you go to the gift shop because it is filled with books and art made by different Black artists that will leave a lasting memory even after you leave the museum.

Location: 1400 Constitution Ave., NW, Washington, D.C.

Information: https://nmaahc.si.edu/

International Spy Museum

The International Spy Museum is one of the best places for both adults and kids to visit in the DMV. It is filled with facts about the United States’ history of espionage, in a role-play fashion. In the beginning, every person is given a secret identity with missions to complete and spy games to play. It was rebuilt in 2019, making the museum bigger and better than ever. Everyone enjoys it, so it is a place that everyone should make a point to see. Location: 700 L’Enfant Plaza, SW, Washington, D.C.

Information: www.spymuseum.org

Local escape rooms

There are two escape rooms in the Old Town area: Escape Quest and Escape Room Live Alexandria. An escape room is a good way to get kids to use their minds to escape a room in under a certain amount of time by completing puzzles. It’s really fun to do it with a group of friends or your family.

Location: Escape Quest is located at 1127 King St.; Escape Room Live is located at 814 King St.

Information: www.escapequestdc.com | | www.escaperoomlive.com

Old Town

Old Town is a fun place to go shopping that also provides historic charm. Old Town is known for its small businesses, and we recommend shopping on Small Business Saturdays when you can buy from all the fun small businesses in Old Town. There are also some more popular chains such as lululemon, Gap and H&M. It also has some fantastic places to eat and drink too!

National Gallery’s Sculpture Garden and Ice Rink

The Sculpture Garden at the National Gallery is a fun place to let kids run free and look at the gallery’s sculptures. There is also an ice rink to skate outdoors and you can enjoy the Pavilion Cafe across from it. The ice rink is open even after the gallery has closed, so you can enjoy it even after dark. The ice rink is open until March 6.

Location: 7th Street and Constitution Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C.

Information: www.nga.gov/visit/toursand-guides/national-gallerysculpture-garden.html

National Museum of Health and Medicine

Located in Silver Spring, Maryland, the National Museum of Health and Medicine is a very fun place to visit if you are interested in medicinal history. The museum provides information on the history of medicine and some famous doctors and others involved in the health and medicine field. It also has other fun virtual events, such as virtual “science cafes” that you can access online.

Location: 2500 Linden Lane Silver Spring, Maryland

Information: www.medicalmuseum.mil

Union Market

Union Market is the perfect place for hungry people of all ages, with food from many cultures. From Egyptian and Thai street food to dumplings and sandwiches, there are many small business food places to support with very tasty food.

Location: 1309 5th St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Information: https://unionmarketdc.com/market/

We hope this list helps anyone who wants to expand the places they’ve seen in this region, and we hope that you see these places soon. All of them are so much fun and are good for people of all ages. Have fun and safe travels!

The writers are seventh grade students in Browne Academy’s photojournalism class.