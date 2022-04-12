MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
Stormwater fee reduction program receives mixed reviews
By Mark Eaton | [email protected] Alexandria’s stormwater utility fee was adopted to provide a dedicated funding source for existing stormwater management and new capital projects...
Your Views: ‘Thank you’ in one’s own language opens doors
To the editor: I love meeting people and learning about their cultures. Especially those who have immigrated to the United States. Alexandria is made up...
About Alexandria with Mark Eaton: Equity in education
The administration of new Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and some Virginia school systems, including Alexandria City Public Schools, have a significant disconnect about the...