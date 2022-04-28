Alexandrian honored in Wikimedia photo competition

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Alexandria resident Daniel Horowitz placed sixth in the international photography competition Wiki Loves Monuments.

Horowitz was one of 10 winners, who collectively represented 11 different countries. Overall, photographers from 37 countries participated in the 12th edition of the popular contest, with 4,914 uploaders submitting more than 172,000 entries. Out of all the entries, the national winners were selected and then subsequently brought to an international jury of experts.

“This jury assessed, considered and ranked the 339 national winning photos based on our usual criteria: usefulness for Wikipedia, technical quality and originality,” the news release reads.

Horowitz’ photo depicts New York’s Fort Crown Point, a British fortress along the western bank of Lake Champlain, built in 1759 to defend against French forces and partially destroyed by fire in 1773.

The photo was taken during a trip Horowitz and his wife took in 2020, in which they rented a secluded cabin near Lake Champlain in Vermont. According to the release, Horowitz has been drawn to old buildings, ruins and abandoned places since his childhood.

All photographers donated their images to Wikimedia Commons, the free repository that holds most of the images on Wikipedia, as part of the competition.