Federal grant to fund stormwater project

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

The city announced on Monday that it secured a $420,000 federal grant for a project to alleviate flooding in one of the city’s flood-prone areas in Del Ray.

The spot improvement project, which is designed to address flooding in a localized area, will impact the area around Clifford Avenue and Fulton and Manning streets. It was one of 10 infrastructure projects in Northern Virginia to receive funding from the spending bill that passed through Congress in March. According to the city, the project will increase “the capacity size of inlets in low spots in the neighborhood where flooding tends to occur during small- to medium-sized storms.”

The city is pursuing a number of spot improvement projects already, including fixes for Glebe Road and Commonwealth Avenue. The city’s approach to addressing ongoing flooding issues also involves larger-scale infrastructure projects, such as the $87.6 million project being planned for Hume Avenue.