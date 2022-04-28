Police investigate sudden death in Arlandria

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

On Wednesday morning, Alexandria police reported a sudden death in the 3900 block of Mount Vernon Avenue in Arlandria, according to a news release.

The victim, a 55-year-old male, was discovered in a building along the block, Marcel Bassett, public information officer for the Alexandria Police Department, said in a statement. Due to the investigation, police closed the block of Mount Vernon from Executive Avenue to Russell Road when the death was reported at 6:45 a.m. and reopened the street at 10 a.m.

No arrest has been made, and APD does not suspect foul play at the moment, Bassett said. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, according to a Tweet from APD.