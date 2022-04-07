Tall ship Providence to spend 2022 in D.C.

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

The tall ship Providence will be stationed at The Wharf for the 2022 cruise season, as construction of its permanent home in Old Town continues, according to a new release from the Tall Ship Providence Foundation.

The ship first opened to the public along Alexandria’s waterfront in July 2020, serving as a “floating classroom” and educating visitors on the history of the Continental Navy, the role it played in the American Revolution and Alexandria’s portside history. The ship will move to the still-under-construction Senator John Warner Maritime Heritage Center in Old Town, where Providence’s educational opportunities will expand.

In the meantime, Providence will sail across the Potomac River and operate at The Wharf in Washington D.C. for most of 2022.

“Providence’s visit to The Wharf gives us the opportunity to increase the awareness of the ship and the new Maritime Heritage Center to different audiences while generating ticket sales in a high foot traffic area,” Clair Sassin, president and CEO of the Tall Ship Providence Foundation, said in the release.