Your Views: Shooting raises questions

I am writing in response to the article titled “Three arrested in 7-Eleven shooting,” published in your newspaper on Jan. 10, 2022. I found it concerning that these men found it okay to harm other people. Two of the suspects already have records and their charges got dropped. They might have felt like the law did not apply to them, which is very dangerous.

I would like to know why they felt it was okay to do that and what drew them to commit the crime. Did they have a choice? Is it because of the place they are in, where they were born or the people they associate with?

Do they not understand the social structure of the country we live in, or do they just not care? I have many questions not just for these men, but anyone who feels the need to commit crimes like these.

-Jessie Velde, Alexandria