Agenda Alexandria to hold community meeting

Agenda Alexandria will conclude its 2021-2022 program season by holding an event on May 23 examining the city’s future goals for its master plan.

The event will explore how the master plan aligns with the needs of the community, specifically when it comes to commercial versus residential zoning. It will take a look at how community needs evolve over time and how the city and developers are adapting to those changes.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial, the evening includes a panel discussion featuring Karl Moritz, city planning director; Carter Dudley Flemming, co-chair of the Alexandria Federation of Civic Associations; Kerry Donley, board member of AlexRenew and former Mayor; and Dwight Dunton, CEO of Bonaventure Realty Holdings.

Agenda Alexandria Vice Chair Rod Kuckro will moderate the panel, which will be livestreamed on social media for those who cannot attend.

