Spring events to highlight local artists

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

The Alexandria Old Town Springtime Art Festival will take place in the Carlyle neighborhood this weekend, and it’s not the only arts-based event coming to the city this spring.

The festival, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in John Carlyle Square, located at 100 John Carlyle St., highlights work from artists around the country, as well as from the DMV.

After the festival, residents can get their artistic fix with the Old Town Art Walk, the self-guided tour series which returns on May 19. Walks are scheduled the third Thursday of each month through October: June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20.

The art walks will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. and include a variety of Old Town art galleries and boutiques ranging from fine art to studio crafts. Participating merchants include Galactic Panther; Fiscus Glassworks; AR Workshop; Shop Made in Virginia; Ten Thousand Villages; Principle Gallery and Intertribal Creatives. More merchants are scheduled to participate in the summer, according to the Old Town Business Association.