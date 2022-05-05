Early voting begins for Democratic Primary

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Get your ballots ready.

Early voting begins tomorrow for the June 21 Democratic Primary election, which includes a contest for the U.S. House of Representatives between incumbent Don Beyer and new candidate Victoria Virasingh.

The 8th District Republican Committee will hold a convention on May 21 to elect the party’s nominee for the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates include Monica Carpio; Jeff Jordan; Heerak Kim; Karina Lipsman and Kezia Tunnell.

Independent candidate Teddy Fikre will also appear on the November ballot.

The deadline to vote early is June 18 at 5 p.m. In-person voting will take place at the Office of Voter Registration & Elections, located at 132 N. Royal St., suite 100 from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applications to request a mail-in ballot must be received in the Office of Voter Registration & Elections by June 10 at 5 p.m. Voters can access applications by visiting vote.elections. virginia.gov, downloading the application available on the city’s elections webpage or calling the Office of Voter Registration & Elections at 703- 746-4050.

Ballot drop boxes will be available at polling places on June 21 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit alexandria.gov/Elections for more information, including voter registration requirements, sample ballots, precinct maps and I.D. requirements.