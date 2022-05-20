Francis C. Hammond receives hygiene kits

United Way of the National Capital Area and Enterprise Holdings made its annual delivery of nearly 300 kits of hygiene and school supplies to Francis C. Hammond Middle School, according to a news release.

During the past four years the United Way NCA has delivered 1,300 bags for the Hammond community. Enterprise Holdings employees packed the bags with school supplies, health and hygiene products at the event and presented the bags to Hammond principal Pierette Finney. They will be distributed to students throughout the remainder of the school year, according to the release.

The hygiene kit delivery is an effort of the United Way NCA’s “Do more 24” movement that calls for charities and organizations to help their communities.

