Approved FY2023 budget leaves tax rate unchanged, provides car tax relief, increases stormwater fee

By Cody Mello-Klein

City Council unanimously adopted the FY2023 operating budget on Wednesday night, keeping the real estate tax rate steady while providing car tax relief to residents, increasing compensation for city employees and fully funding Alexandria City Public Schools’ budget.

The $839.2 million operating budget is an 8.9% increase over the FY2022 budget and higher than City Manager Jim Parajon’s originally proposed budget, which came in at $829.9 million, a 7.7% increase over last year’s. The FY2023 budget leaves the real estate tax rate at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value. However, based on current real estate assessments, the average tax bill for residents will still increase by $445, about 6.5% over last year.

As for where the money from the real estate tax will go, 2.2 cents out of the $1.11 per $100 of assessed value will go toward the city’s transportation improvement fund, while 1 cent will be dedicated to affordable housing.

The approved budget does include some tax relief in the form of the personal property tax on vehicles with an assessment tax ratio of 78.8%. The change, due in part to the appreciation of car values during the pandemic, discounts residents’ vehicles by 21.2% of the actual market value for the 2022 tax year. To offset the tax burden on owners of lower-valued cars, the city also aims to shift state Personal Property Tax Relief funds so that vehicles valued at $5,000 or less, instead of $1,000 or less, will receive a 100% state car tax subsidy. If City Council votes to amend this state funding on May 20, more than 30,000 cars in Alexandria would be eligible.

The budget also features a few fee increases as well. The stormwater fee, which council doubled from $140 to $280 per billing unit last year, went up again to $294 per billing unit. The residential refuse fee will also increase by $15.78 from $484.22 to $500, while the commercial refuse collection fee will rise by $89 from $411 to $500. According to the city, the fee increases will go toward funding Alexandria’s flood waste composting drop-off program a curbside food waste composting pilot program.

The approved budget fully funds ACPS’ $248.7 million budget, including a 10.25% raise for teachers, which the School Board vote on later this month. About $800,000 in funds from the school resource officer program will go toward hiring six full-time officers.

About $33.9 million will toward the city’s priority investments, which include climate change; employee compensation; affordable housing; race and social equity; DASH expansion; early childhood support and public safety initiatives. The latter includes an increase in police patrol staffing, a $2.2 million police body camera program, with $1.85 million coming from city coffers, and further investments in the Alexandria Co-Response Program.

Employee compensation, particularly for first responders, was a significant issue leading into the final budget. Members of the fire department spoke up at last month’s City Council public hearing, testifying to the staffing shortages in AFD that have led to overtime, burnout and retention and recruitment issues. In addition to annual merit increases, the approved budget includes a 7% raise for firefighters, medics and fire marshals; a 6% pay increase for the police department and sheriff’s office and a 4.5% increase for general city staff.

City Council also approved the $2.73 billion 10-year capital improvement program budget on Wednesday. A $497.8 million chunk of the FY2023-2032 CIP budget will go to infrastructure projects in ACPS, including the construction of a new high school and the renovation and expansion of two elementary schools.