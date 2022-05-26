Goodwin House acquires senior living facility

Goodwin House Inc., a senior living nonprofit organization, is acquiring the Hermitage Northern Virginia, a senior living community located in the city’s West End.

The Hermitage is home to 100 residents, has more than 100 employees and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care. It was previously owned and operated by Pinnacle Living, a Richmond-based senior living nonprofit.

The seven-acre campus includes a top-floor community room with expansive views of Washington D.C., a restaurant-style dining room, game room, library fitness room and chapel.

GHI said it will extend its Citizen Grant Program to staff of The Hermitage who wish to obtain U.S. citizenship as well as its employee benefits intended to help grow its workforce.

GHI expects to finalize the sale on Aug. 1.

