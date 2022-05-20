Grapewood Farm receives Sierra Club award

Grapewood Farm, owned by Alexandria residents Fred and Cathy Sachs, received the 2022 Sierra Club’s Living Green Award on May 11, according to a news release.

Presented by the Rappahannock Group Sierra Club, the award recognized the farm’s outstanding practice in nature farming and sustainability. The 500- acre farm works mostly with small grains and stone ground flour.

Grapewood Far m’s rewarded practices include no-till and reduced tillage methods in a three-year field rotation. Additionally, the farm utilizes cover crops and on-site composting to improve the quality of the soil while rebuilding fertility.

The 500-acre farm dedicates 130 acres to farmland and is a member of the Common Grain Alliance, meaning that it distributes grains and flours to various Mid-Atlantic vendors. [email protected]