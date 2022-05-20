Grapewood Farm receives Sierra Club award

Grapewood Farm received the 2022 Sierra Club’s Living Green Award on May 11 for its dedication to sustainability. (Courtesy photo)
Grapewood Farm, owned by Alexandria residents Fred and Cathy Sachs, received the 2022 Sierra Club’s Living Green Award on May 11, according to a news release.

Presented by the Rappahannock Group Sierra Club, the award recognized the farm’s outstanding practice in nature farming and sustainability. The 500- acre farm works mostly with small grains and stone ground flour.

Grapewood Far m’s rewarded practices include no-till and reduced tillage methods in a three-year field rotation. Additionally, the farm utilizes cover crops and on-site composting to improve the quality of the soil while rebuilding fertility.

The 500-acre farm dedicates 130 acres to farmland and is a member of the Common Grain Alliance, meaning that it distributes grains and flours to various Mid-Atlantic vendors. [email protected]

