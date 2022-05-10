MOST POPULAR
Wegmans opens Alexandria location
By Boots Giblin | [email protected] Wegmans officially opened its Alexandria location on Wednesday. According to the grocery store company’s announcement, the 81,000 square foot Wegmans...
Approved FY2023 budget leaves tax rate unchanged, provides car tax relief, increases stormwater fee
By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected] City Council unanimously adopted the FY2023 operating budget on May 4, keeping the real estate tax rate steady, though rising...
The Other Alexandria: An early victim of multiple sclerosis
By Char McCargo Bah In the 1940s, Corrine Idella Henry was full of life and dreams of one day marrying her military fiancé when she...