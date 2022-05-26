Olivia Anderson becomes Times managing editor

Alexandria Times reporter Olivia Anderson, who joined the paper in April 2021, has been promoted to managing editor. Anderson, a native of the Pacific Northwest, came to the Times from California, where she had been a reporter in Beverly Hills. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Seattle University.

At the Times, Anderson has earned a reputation as a talented feature writer and investigative reporter. She won awards from the Virginia Press Association and the Society of Professional Journalists for her investigative reporting surrounding the Karla Dominguez murder.

Anderson replaces Cody Mello-Klein, who left to pursue another opportunity back home in the Boston, Massachusetts area.

[email protected]