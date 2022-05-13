Shooting in Potomac Yard leaves one dead

By Denise Dunbar

A shooting at a Potomac Yard Exxon located at 2320 Richmond Highway in Alexandria on Friday afternoon has left one person dead and one seriously injured, according to an Alexandria Police Department release.

The incident, which occurred just before 3 p.m., allegedly began as an attempted car-jacking involving five people, according to APD. After receiving a call for service at approximately 2:57 p.m., police arrived on the scene and discovered one deceased male and a second male with a gunshot wound in serious condition.

ALXNow has reported that police believe the owner of the car being hijacked may have shot the attempted hijackers. APD spokesman Marcel Bassett told ALXNow, ““We believe the shooting was due to a carjacking. We believe the owner of the car shot the suspects,” Bassett told ALXNow.

The incident is still under investigation, but APD said in a statement that all persons involved in the incident have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public. APD is asking anyone who may have information relate to this case to contact APD Detective Matthew Kramarik at 703-746-6650, email him at [email protected] or call the APD non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can be anonymous.