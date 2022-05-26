Voter registration deadline approaches

The deadline to register to vote in the June 21 Democratic Primary Election or to update existing registrations is May 31. Those who have moved are encouraged to check that their current address is registered for voting purposes.

Registration methods include submitting an online application at vote.elections.virginia.gov, registering in person at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections and downloading an application at alexandriava.gov/ Elections.

All registered voters in Virginia are able to vote by mail or early. The cutoff for early in-person voting is June 18 at 5 p.m. Mail-in ballots may be mailed back to, put in a dropbox, or delivered in person.

Residents are encouraged to visit the website alexandria. gov/elections for any election-related questions.

[email protected]