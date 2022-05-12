Wegmans opens Alexandria location

By Boots Giblin | [email protected]

Wegmans officially opened its Alexandria location on Wednesday. According to the grocery store company’s announcement, the 81,000 square foot Wegmans store, located at 150 Stovall St., is part of the new Carlyle Crossing development in Eisenhower East. The store sits on a five-acre site which also has retail and two large residential buildings.

Inside, the store will offer a variety of food and drinks for customers, including a coffee bar, pizza, sushi and meals to go. Newly added to the Wegmans franchise is the Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant that will offer burgers, fries and sandwiches.

Customers will be able to request their favorite Virginia products through the Virginia merchandiser Wegmans has also recently added. Customers can complete their delivery and pickup shopping experience through the SCAN app and can bag their own groceries for the in-person experience.