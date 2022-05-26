Wesley Housing CEO to retire

Wesley Housing President and CEO Shelley Murphy announced on May 20 that she will be retiring at the end of the year, marking the end of a 15-year tenure leading the organization, according to a news release.

In Murphy’s 15 years, the company’s total assets jumped from $107.8M to $303.3M, the owned unit from 1,139 to 1,384, and employee headcount from 40 to 100.

Murphy worked with the board of directors to develop a five-year strategic plan designed to respond to the changing housing market in the DMV. The plan is ahead of schedule and sufficiently financed, according to the release.

Murphy’s contributions to Wesley’s overall success was due in large part to seeking out partnerships across various lines of business such as Wesley’s own Property Management company. Under her leadership, Wesley won several awards and was recognized as one of the most far-reaching housing companies in the United States.

