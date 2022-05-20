Your Views: Alexandria’s education decline

To the editor:

When I first moved into the city suburbs, in Alexandria’s West End, T.C. Williams High School had a good-to-great reputation for scholastics. I happened upon the latest version of U.S. News and World Reports’ ratings of public high schools in the nation. When reviewing the state of Virginia, our esteemed city high school came in at number 247 out of 332 schools rated. By my math skills, that puts Alexandria City High School in the lowest 30% of the state. I was disappointed to see this and honestly wonder why the quality of our education system has slipped so badly?

-Donald Kula, Alexandria